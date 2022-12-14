A public forum will be held for the residents and visitors of the Village of Indian Point regarding highway changes.
The upcoming public forum will be held on Monday, Dec. 19, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Village of Indian Point Meeting Hall, 957 Indian Point Road, Branson, MO. The forum will address significant highway changes affecting residents of Indian Point and the surrounding area. Information will be shared regarding the road changes affecting Highway 76 and Indian Point Road Intersection. These changes will affect residents and visitors of Indian Point, as well as anyone who regularly drives across Highway 76 from Branson to Branson West.
“We welcome community feedback, concerns, and questions about the proposed plan by MODOT and Great River Engineering,” Village of Indian Point Board of Trustee Chair Denise Petersen said in a press release.
For more information contact city hall at 417-338-5599.
